Broncos coach Kevin Walters has rubbished reports that the club are prepared to pay to see star prop Matt Lodge depart.

The Daily Telegraph’s Dean Ritchie first reported that Sydney clubs believe the Broncos are secretly open to paying a massive $1.6 million to offload the forward.

The 25-year old has four years to run on his contract worth around $800,000 a season – meaning rivals could secure him for around $400,000 per year.

One NRL recruiter told The Daily Telegraph: “The Broncos are still keen to get rid of Lodge. They have let it be known that a club can have him for $400,000. It’s unbelievable.

“Brisbane has been subtle about it but they are trying to offload him. The Broncos might deny it but they have done the rounds, don’t worry about that. They have made it known.

“You could get him for $400,000 a year and Brisbane would pay the rest.”

However, speaking on Sky Sports Radio, Walters flat out denied such claims.

“He certainly will be. He’s back training with us now actually. He’s looking quite good,” Walters said.

“He’s been very impressive in his first couple of weeks and first week of training.

“I’m not sure where that’s come from but he’ll be here for round one next year.”

Lodge has played 65 NRL games, originally playing for the Wests Tigers from 2014-2015.

He was restricted to just six first-grade appearances in 2020 due to ongoing knee injuries.