Newly appointed Brisbane coach Kevin Walters is facing a tight salary cap squeeze after Andrew McCullough returned from Newcastle following a luckless season south of the Tweed, per Sport Confidential.

McCullough was released to the Knights earlier this year, with a clause in his contract allowing him the option to return to Brisbane for 2021 if Newcastle weren’t keen on his services for next season.

The former Maroons hooker suffered a season-ending hamstring injury this year, souring his tenure with the Knights, with the Broncos hoping a successful season would have seen the 30-year-old’s $600,000 contract remain away from Red Hill.

Despite a majority of Jack Bird’s $975,000 contract heading to the Dragons, Walters is hoping to ship McCullough as the Broncos will struggle to accomodate his heavy salary.

Walters has planned a major list overhaul at the Broncos, with McCullough just one of many names under pressure to leave the club.