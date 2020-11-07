BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 03: Andrew McCullough of the Broncos passes the ball during the round nine NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium on May 3, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Newly appointed Brisbane coach Kevin Walters is facing a tight salary cap squeeze after Andrew McCullough returned from Newcastle following a luckless season south of the Tweed, per Sport Confidential.

McCullough was released to the Knights earlier this year, with a clause in his contract allowing him the option to return to Brisbane for 2021 if Newcastle weren’t keen on his services for next season.

The former Maroons hooker suffered a season-ending hamstring injury this year, souring his tenure with the Knights, with the Broncos hoping a successful season would have seen the 30-year-old’s $600,000 contract remain away from Red Hill.

Despite a majority of Jack Bird’s $975,000 contract heading to the Dragons, Walters is hoping to ship McCullough as the Broncos will struggle to accomodate his heavy salary.

Walters has planned a major list overhaul at the Broncos, with McCullough just one of many names under pressure to leave the club.

 