The Brisbane Broncos have hit a massive hurdle as they start their climb from their worst-ever finish in the club’s history.

The Courier Mail’s Robert Craddock told Fox Sports News that the new Broncos coach Kevin Walters has a big problem on his hands as a drought in the open player market takes its toll.

“When Kevin Walters came in they thought: ‘Right, let’s put all our cards on the table, reshape, toss away a few players’, get a few players’.” he said.

“But you know what has really hit them? The player market is shallower than a baby’s bath pool. It is so hard to get decent players.”

The Broncos are trialling Albert Kelly and David Mead, both of whom spent this past season playing in the Super League.

Albert Kelly, David Mead, fresh off a wooden spoon, yeesh, the broncos are fast becoming the 2012 Titans — AJ BRIMSON IS REALLY INJURED (@H4mmerz) November 26, 2020

But Craddock said that these two potential signings are an indication to the Broncos’ problems of signing quality talent.

“Those guys went to England three years ago and they are your prized signings, once upon a time the Broncos wouldn’t have looked at them,” he said.

“It’s suddenly very tough for the Broncos… They have players that they would like to trade, but no-one is really interested.”

Earlier this week Walters said that Joe Ofahengaue, Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai are all a part of his plans for the Broncos next season.

It does however appear likely that Ofahengaue will be in a Wests Tigers jersey in 2021, with reports he has signed a multi-year deal despite having two years to run on his current deal at Brisbane.