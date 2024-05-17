Brisbane Broncos head coach Kevin Walters has revealed a knock to the calf of New South Wales Blues State of Origin prop Payne Haas caused a nerve issue in his toe during Friday night's narrow win over the Manly Sea Eagles.

Haas came off the field in clear discomfort at one point during the game - which ended in a one-point win with a Jock Madden field goal - but was able to return later in the contest.

Images post-game appeared to show Haas limping in the dressing rooms and clearly not at 100 per cent.

In what would appear a rare injury, Walters revealed it was actually Haas' toe that was the issue, but that the star prop should be right to play next weekend when Brisbane clash with the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday afternoon in a Queensland derby.

Suncorp Stadium BRI GLD

"He got a knee to his calf which triggered a nerve problem in his big toe," Walters said during the post-match press conference after the win over the Sea Eagles, which was Brisbane's third consecutive Magic Round win against Manly.

"He's still limping and he's not right, but he should be right for next week, which is gold for us."

The update will see Haas able to have a final NRL level hit out before State of Origin teams are selected at the conclusion of Round 12.

His availability will come as a boost to the Blues, who have already lost key players Nathan Cleary and Tom Trbojevic in other positions.

Michael Maguire is a certainty to pick Haas as a starting prop in his first Origin team, while the Broncos also desperately need a fit Haas as they attempt to cover for the loss of Adam Reynolds over the coming months.

The win over Manly for Brisbane leaves the club provisionally in fourth on the NRL ladder with seven wins from 11 games. They could fall as far as sixth spot by the end of the weekend if the Dolphins and Sydney Roosters both claim victories.