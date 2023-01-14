Reece Walsh's signature has been hailed as the move that returns Brisbane to finals footy - but it looks set to cost the club one of their brightest stars.

Herbie Farnworth had a host of interested suitors chasing him last season, shunning the recruiters in favour of remaining in Red Hill on a one-year deal so the English international could try his hand at fullback.

Enter Reece Walsh.

While Kevin Walters said publicly that the fullback race was wide open, it's all but certain that Walsh will get the first crack at the No. 1 jersey, relegating his competition in Farnworth and Selwyn Cobbo out wide.

“I have spoken to ‘Kevvie' [Kevin Walters] about it, I would like to play fullback next year and learn that spot,” Farnworth told the club when re-signing last season.

The Dolphins were one club interested in signing the Englishman as their custodian, however the new franchise now has the likes of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Tesi Niu and Jamayne Isaako fighting it out for the role.

Despite having to play him at left centre, Brisbane CEO Dave Donaghy is focused on retaining Farnworth past the 2023 season.

“Herbie is a terrific player who's really developed over the last few years,” he told News Corp.

“He's coming into the peak of his game and we'd love to keep him, like we would all our players.

“He is a fine young man and had a great experience with England at the World Cup. He is great around the group and is set for a big year.

“He was a big loss last year when he went down injured. Coming back in, he will be like a new signing for the group given he missed half a season. We're really looking forward to seeing what he does.

“There's still a little bit to do around what the salary cap looks like and some uncertainty, but once we're clear on that we'd love to start some discussions with Herbie and his management to keep him at the Broncos longer term.”

His left edge partner and Maroons winger Corey Oates hopes the pair can continue their combination in the future.

“He's been a really big improver for us. He's got a lot more to offer and he knows that. He's working hard," Oates told News Corp.