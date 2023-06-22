Reece Walsh has taken the lead of Zero Tackle's State of Origin MVP on the back of a mega performance in Game 2 for the Queensland Maroons.

The Maroons have the serfies wrapped up with a game to spare, and it shows, with the top six on the leaderboard all being players from north of the Tweed.

Walsh was awarded 17 votes by our judges (a panel of four who votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for each game of the series) for his effort, with star centre Valentine Holmes matching his effort and also registering 17 votes.

Holmes didn't register a single vote in Game 1 though so sits five behind Walsh, who did manage some in the series opener.

In between them sits Queensland halfback Daly Cherry-Evans who has registered votes in each game, including seven on Wednesday evening.

Reuben Cotter, who had the highest total from Game 1, sits fourth on 16 after failing to gain a vote during Game 2, while Lindsay Collins and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow both managed votes during the Brisbane-based Game 2 to remain in the top six.

Liam Martin is the top ranked Blue although didn't poll on Wednesday, while Payne Haas was the only Blue to gain a vote, scoring two to move himself onto the leaderboard.

Martin, Haas and Brian To'o, as well as Queensland duo Selwyn Cobbo (who didn't play Game 2 through injury) and Murray Taulagi all sit within 20 votes of Walsh and can still technically tie for the overall Origin MVP award with a perfect performance in Game 3.

Here are all the votes from Game 2, as well as the current leaderboard.

Full leaderboard