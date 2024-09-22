Brisbane Broncos star fullback Reece Walsh has reportedly made a call on his future and is set to re-sign with the Brisbane Broncos.

The star has been in negotiations with the club in recent times, with the Broncos desperate to lock in a new contract before November 1, when he would be free to negotiate with rival clubs, given he is off-contract at the end of 2025.

Walsh isn't the only Bronco off-contract at the end of next year, with another couple of outside backs led by Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo reaching the end of their current deals.

While it was reported over the last fortnight that both players are to receive new deals from the Red Hill-based club, it has now become obvious the club's main priority is locking down Walsh amid a major salary cap crunch, which is already under the pump given recent extensions and upgrades for Ezra Mam, Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan among others.

Walsh, being the next priority, has, according to News Corp, signed a four-year extension that will keep him in the Queensland capital until at least the end of 2029, worth around $4.4 million.

That will leave him as one of the highest-paid players in the game over the coming years, and it's understood the parties have shook hands on the deal.

The contract is not formally signed, but it's understood it will be with a formal announcement due before the start of November.

It will put Walsh under enormous pressure after a difficult season with his club, where the Broncos went from 2023 grand finalists to missing the top eight in the space of 12 months.

That pressure will only ramp up if one of Cobbo or Staggs is forced out the door due to salary cap pressures, with the duo both indicating they will hit the open market if suitable deals aren't put in front of them over the coming month.