The Parramatta Eels may hold an ace up their sleeve when the fight to retain Will Penisini resumes next year.

That comes with the revalation that his brother Richard will spend the pre-season with the Eels ahead of next season, and is now a long-term target for the club.

News Corp reports that the 18-year-old has been earmarked as a star of the future. A centre like his brother, the report suggests that the young gun, who will make his NSW Cup debut this weekend for the blue and gold, will be offered a long-term deal.

That could be enough to keep Will in the Eels' system.

The first-grade centre re-signed with the Eels recently through to the end of the 2025 season, but is free to negotiate with rival clubs again from November 1, 2024, or with rugby union even earlier.

And the report suggests that the 15-man game haven't given up on bringing Penisini across, with the Eels' star having previously been targeted by the sport.

Eddie Jones' Wallabies were set to launch a major raid on the NRL earlier this year as they prepare for the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025 and a Rugby World Cup in 2027.

At this point though, the raid from the 15-man game has all but fallen flat on its face, with Joseph Suaalii the only player to commit.

The Wallabies have made plays for the likes of Penisini and Nelson Asofa-Solomona, while the likes of Angus Crichton and Cameron Murray were also believed to be on the list of players targeted.

But Will told the publication that it's a dream of his to play alongside his brother, meaning any renewed push for the signature of the star could be a struggle.

“Yeah, 100 per cent. It's a dream for him to be able to debut for the club and a dream for us as brothers to be able to play together for the Eels,” Penisini told News Corp.

“It'll be a huge moment for my family if it does happen. I know he's got a long way to go but I think getting an NRL pre-season under his belt going into next year will help get him close to that dream.”

The 21-year-old confirmed he hadn't even looked at his future yet given his current deal still has two years to run, and that his brother Richard has all but confirmed he will remain on the rugby league path instead of being tempted into a switch to the 15-man game.