The Sydney Roosters are reportedly set to receive a major contract boost, with Sam Walker set to re-sign with the club on a new two-year deal.

The move is yet to be confirmed, but would see both a significant pay rise for the young gun and Walker remaining with the club until at least the end of the 2025 season.

It's understood that the Roosters see Walker as a 'ten-year club player', according to The Daily Telegraph's Michael Carayannis.

“Reports in the paper today that Sam Walker is close to inking a two-year extension, that'll take him to the end of 2025, that's a big signing for the Roosters,” Carayannis said on SEN Radio.

“He looks like a ten-year player; he didn't produce the consistency this year that we thought he may be able to do but looked much more comfortable.”

That likely leaves Keary, who represented Ireland at the recent Rugby League World Cup, on the outer.

Things worked nicely for the Roosters in 2022 once Keary and Walker switched roles, but Keary is off-contract at the end of 2024, and the Roosters have pressing concerns over their abilities to keep other players.

Joseph Suaalii, who is currently playing on the wing for the Roosters, will want to play fullback in the future after doing so for Samoa at the World Cup, while Joseph Manu has also impressed at fullback and five-eighth, despite being stuck in the centres for the tri-colours.

Current fullback James Tedesco has admitted previously that he is open to a move to the halves, potentially opening up the number one jersey for either Manu or Suaalii as the Roosters attempt to hold both players.

“It's hard, because everyone wants to play fullback,” Tedesco told The Sydney Morning Herald back in August.

“It's the position where you get your hands on the ball the most, and you're allowed to be free which a lot of young players want.

“It's tough because Suaalii and Joey are top-notch footy players.

“I played five-eighth for Italy at the (2017) World Cup, it could be an option down the track. The fullback and five-eighth roles are the same these days, you see Cameron Munster do it at Melbourne.

“It requires a different fitness. I'll leave it to Robbo.”