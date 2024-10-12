Sydney Roosters halfback Sam Walker has undergone a second surgery as he waits for his knee to recover from a full ACL rupture.

The star halfback went down with the injury during a Round 26 clash against the Canberra Raiders, immediately ending his season and rendering him unable to play during the Roosters' finals campaign.

In what was an enormous blow for the side, Walker's absence saw rookie Sandon Smith took over in the number seven jersey with the tri-colours eventually bowing out after a preliminary loss in Melbourne against the Storm.

While he recovers from the knee injury, News Corp are now reporting Walker has gone in for shoulder surgery.

The halfback has had issues with various injuries at times over the last 12 months, and while he was consistently on the park in 2024, the Roosters are aiming to iron out any minor issues and have him fully fit when he is able to return.

Walker's knee injury means he will miss around half of the 2025 season, with ACL injuries requiring anywhere between nine and twelve months to return to play as a general guide.

That means any minor procedures carried out now won't delay his return to the training paddock during the opening weeks of the 2025 season.

The halfback will likely be replaced by new recruit Chad Townsend during the opening third of the season, while Sandon Smith will shift into the vacant number six jumper as Luke Keary shifts to the English Super League where he will finish his career.

Smith's role at five-eighth is likely to be a permanent one, with the position suiting him better than the number seven, while Townsend has been signed as a back up and will be in reserve grade if all goes to plan during the first portion of the season once Walker returns.