The New Zealand Warriors might have already publically ruled themselves out of contention for the Walker brothers - Ben and Shane - as potential NRL coaches, but the former Ipswich Jets' co-coaches are still keen on landing a job, making a huge claim.

The Walker brothers took over the Ipswich Jets in the QLD Cup at a time when the club were perennial cellar-dwellers and had the lowest budget in the league to sign players.

They created an innovative, off-the-cuff style of play which took the side to their first premiership in 2015. They had sustained success during their time at the club, but have fallen away since they exited the west Brisbane club.

Now News Corp have revealed the duo have reached out to the Wests Tigers and director of football Tim Sheens with a stunning proposal.

A one-year contract, and fired at the end of the first year if they don't make the finals, with the duo labelling it a "no-risk" strategy for one of the three clubs currently chasing a new boss.

“It wouldn’t matter which team we coach, we will get success,” Ben Walker told the publication.

“In fact, we will say this to any club who gives us a chance — we are prepared to sign only a one-year contract and that club can sack us if we don’t make the finals in the first season.

“We always back ourselves.

“We actually run successful businesses away from rugby league, so we coach because we love it and have a passion to help players be better, not because we are trying to keep a job in the industry.

“It wouldn’t be a risk for any club to give us a chance.

“Our record shows we get success.”

All of the Bulldogs, Warriors and Tigers are currently on the hunt for a new coach, with names like Cameron Ciraldo, Shane Flanagan, Paul Green, Josh Hannay, Jason Ryles, Kristian Woolf, Ben Hornby, John Morris and Dean Young believed to be on various wishlists.