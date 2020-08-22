Wakefield Trinity winger and alleged Dragons target tom Johnstone is set to be in the middle of a wager war as the Super League club plan to “fight tooth and nail” to keep their star man, per The Yorkshire Post.

While Wakefield coach Chris Chester states he is yet to hear of any confirmed interest from Australia, he understands the interest.

“It is news to me, I was shown a report from Australia this morning by one of the players but I am not aware of any link or speculation,” said Chester.

“It doesn’t surprise me, Tom is one of our best players. He can finish and he has got some leg speed and he is a good, young kid.

“He is happy here at Wakefield Trinity and the club will fight tooth and nail to keep him here. It is all news to me. I have nothing really to say on it but I would obviously like Tom to stay.