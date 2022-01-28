The Western Australian government's decision to close their border could see Perth lose the ability to host Origin II between the Blues and Maroons in late June of this year.

While the showpiece event is still scheduled to take place at Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 26, Code Sports have reported that concerns from the NRL have seen the governing body start the search for an alternative venue.

Should the league opt to move the second game of the annual series elsewhere, the Mark McGowan-led government is reportedly set to lose in the vicinity of $15 million due to their strict Covid closures.

With more than five months until kick-off at the 60,000 seat venue, there still remains time to come to a conclusion that doesn't require fixturing changes on the fly.

Yet, a final call is said to be announced by the cessation of March in an effort to allow all affected parties with a necessary buffer to organise travel and ticketing.

Adelaide and Melbourne have been raised as backup options to host their northern neighbours.

And with the City of Churches set to play host in 2023, there is a likelihood that the South Australian government will bring forward their big to this year.

Despite there being an option to fly each of New South Wales and Queensland's representatives out West a full 24-hours prior to kick-off, it is believed that the lost ability to promote the game during the week has seen this plan scuppered.

If the 'state v state, mate v mate' contest does go ahead as planned, it will be the first time since Perth has played host since the Blues battered the Maroons 38-6 in 2019.