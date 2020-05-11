“Rugby league saved me as a migrant kid in Wollongong and if I can get the game up and going and in a good financial position, I will have repaid the debt.”

Many consider V’landys to have been the enduring public face of the NRL’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. If he walks away, questions remain over the ability of the NRL to continue to forge a path through the crisis.

The future composition of the ARLC is uncertain following the recent resignations of Amanda Laing and Mark Coyne.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg also resigned from the role last month after four years in the job.

V’landys defended the bonuses paid to Greenberg and his executive team in December last year, insisting that Andrew Abdo, who served as the NRL’s chief commerical officer “drove the revenue increase” which justified the bonuses.

Abdo is now acting as interim CEO, but a high-quality full-time candidate becoming available is considered unlikely, per The Sydney Morning Herald.