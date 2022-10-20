ARL Chairman Peter V'Landys has insisted that controversial prop Matt Lodge missing the Kangaroos' World Cup side does not mean he has been boycotted by Australian selectors.

The front-rower has had his fair share of controversies over the years, with media personalities and fans alike claiming that the in-form prop shouldn't be selected due to his past.

Missing both the Prime Minister's XIII clash as well as the World Cup, there were thoughts that Lodge had been snubbed due to his off-field incidences, however V'Landys has staunchly denied the claims.

“Matt was on the list of players that were considered by the selectors but he didn't make the cut,” V'Landys said via The Courier Mail.

“I am the chairman of selectors, I listened to the arguments and Matt's name was certainly discussed."

Lodge's past indiscretions have made him somewhat of an infamous figure in the rugby league sphere and may be the why reason Mal Meninga has overlooked him for the representative honour.

Lodge was sacked from the West Tigers back in 2015 following a rampage that saw him assault three people and break into an apartment in New York.

Since then there has always been a dark cloud hanging over Lodge's reputation, but V'Landys asserts this is not why he was denied a crack in the Kangaroos' squad.

“Not necessarily. I can't tell you why he missed out, but the players who were picked were also of a high calibre and, naturally, someone is always going to miss out,” V'Landys continued.

Since joining the Roosters on a short-term deal mid-season, Lodge has been in good form for the tri-colours, averaging 40 minutes a game in his nine appearances since his dramatic exit from the New Zealand Warriors.

Lodge represented Australia in the Junior Kangaroos in 2015, playing alongside current World Cup squad member Valentine Holmes.

The fiery front-rower is currently unsigned for 2023, initial rumours of a Wayne Bennett reunion combatted by an apparent want to remain in Bondi following his strong form.