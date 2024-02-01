Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys has confirmed he is confident no players will be stopped from travelling to the United States of America.

It was revealed a few weeks ago that some players may face trouble gaining a visa to the country if they have previously been arrested in Australia.

A handful of players on the four competing teams - the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Manly Sea Eagles, Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos - have been met with that fate in previous years.

However, V'Landys, speaking to News Corp, said the misdemeanours are minor, and that all players should be able to travel after a slightly longer application process.

“I don't think there will be any problem,” V'landys told The Courier Mail.

“Some of the misdemeanours are not major, so hopefully there won't be a problem and all the players from the four clubs will be available to play in Vegas.

“If you haven't got any criminal record, it's a five-minute process, but if you have been charged and been convicted, you have to go through an interview process.

“Precedents have shown us that (athletes involved in) such incidents are provided with visas, so we have to go through the process.

“We don't believe there will be any concerns for us with any of the players.”

Issues around visas for players was one of a host of reasons clubs have been requesting a meeting with the NRL and ARLC since mid-December, which is understood to have been granted last week.

Visas were joined at the table by costs and training facilities, with those now believed to have been smoothed over, while the competition also has had issues around ticket sales since a promotional tour to the country in December.

The games are set to be played on March 2 (March 3 AEDT).