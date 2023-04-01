Canterbury Bulldogs second-rower Viliame Kikau will miss the next two weeks after suffering a concussion at team training on Friday.

Kikau, who made the move from the Penrith Panthers during the off-season, has slotted straight into Canterbury's side this year, although hasn't hit the same level that he held during his time at the foot of the mountains to this point.

Canterbury director of football Phil Gould took to Twitter on Saturday morning to reveal that Kikau has been diagnosed with a Category 1 concussion after an incident at training.

He revealed that vision of the incident was sent to the doctor, and it was deemed that immediate symptoms dictated concussion protocols would immediately come into play.

@NRL_Bulldogs Viliame Kikau sustained a head knock yesterday during training. He took no further part in the session. Vision of the incident was sent to the doctor. It was deemed a category 1. He will miss Cowboys match tomorrow and the Rabbitohs match next Friday due to 11 day… — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) March 31, 2023

Under the NRL's new head injury policies, any player diagnosed with a concussion is ruled out for 11 days unless they can meet a certain set of criteria to return in a shorter timeframe.

In Kikau's case, his immediate history with concussion means he is unable to meet those criteria, and he will miss not only Sunday evening's game against the North Queensland Cowboys, but also next Friday's Good Friday clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, with both games to be played at Homebush.

It's believed Kikau, who Gould said has full memory of the incident and no ongoing symptoms, should be available to return in Round 7 when the Bulldogs take on the Parramatta Eels in a Sunday afternoon game away from home.

The Bulldogs, who are also missing Tevita Pangai Junior for the time being as he continues to recover from a calf injury, will likely move Corey Waddell into the starting side for the match against the Cowboys on Sunday evening, with Jackson Topine the most likely player to come onto the bench.

Teams will be cut to 19 at 6:15pm (AEDT) on Saturday evening ahead of kick-off 24 hours later.