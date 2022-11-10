England lock- forward Victor Radley has spoken about his desire for changes to State of Origin eligibility rules but has assured English fans he has no regrets over his defection.

It was back in July that Radley shocked the rugby league world with the announcement that he would abandon his Origin hopes to play for England in this year's World Cup.

Radley was part of the Blues squad for Game 2 last series, but his maiden Origin appearance seemed increasingly unlikely due to the form of Isaah Yeo, Cameron Murray and Jake Trbojevic.

Because of England's status in the international game as a Tier 1 nation, Radley has now effectively been barred from NSW representative duties.

In conversation with Fox Sports, Radley was asked his opinion about the scrapping of this eligibility rule, and the 24-year-old adamantly agreed.

“Yeah in a perfect world, I would (scrap the eligibility rule),” Radley said.

“But that's not my decision. I've made my decision to play for England and I'm never going to be one to complain.

“I knew what I was doing and if that changes happy days but if it doesn't, I'm going to get on with it.”

Radley has now made 4 appearances for England throughout the World Cup even sneaking a try in against France.

However, he admitted to some nerves in representing his father's native country.

“I got on the flight and all of a sudden I got nervous, I was by myself and for some reason I got these nerves,” Radley continued.

“As soon as I landed I went and met my mates. Then I did a training session and (England captain) Sam Tomkins grabbed me and we went for a pint.

“We had a big night out and from that moment I knew I made the right decision… within two pints those nerves went away and I've loved it ever since.

“I'm really lucky to have a lot of friends and family here. Everyones has been reaching out and making sure I'm okay and invited me to come here or there.

“It feels like home, it really does.”