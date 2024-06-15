Given a second chance in the NRL by Shane Flanagan after departing the Melbourne Storm, 31-year-old Tom Eisenhuth is set to earn a new contract.

Since moving to the St George Illawarra Dragons, Eisenhuth has been a revelation in the club's jumper and played a vital role in their success from the forward pack alongside other recruits Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Luciano Leilua.

Off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, Wide World of Sports is reporting that Eisenhuth is set to sign a new deal soon with the Red V.

Beginning his NRL career in 2012 with the Penrith Panthers, he would only manage one first-grade game before spending the next five seasons with the Panthers NSW Cup side. It was in the middle of 2018 when he would sign with the Melbourne Storm on a lifeline.

Playing the remainder of 2018 with the Sunshine Coast Falcons - Melbourne's affiliate club at the time - he made his club debut in Round 1 of 2019.

This saw him wait 2398 days between his first and second game in the NRL.

“Tom will be a strong cultural fit for what we are building here and comes to us from a professional system in the Storm,” said Dragons Head Coach Shane Flanagan in 2023 when he announced the signing of Eisenhuth.

“His experience and ability to play both front and back row will make him a valuable addition to the squad.”

