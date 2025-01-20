Canberra Raiders veteran prop Josh Papalii has been given the all clear to travel to Las Vegas for the opening match of the 2025 NRL season.

News Corp are reporting Papalii had to make a trip to the US Consulate office in Sydney to have his visa approved for the trip halfway around the world.

That came after he was charged with allegedly intimidating police in October over an incident in September.

In the incident, it was reported that two men - one of them being Papalii - were behaving aggressively on Monday, September 16, 2024 at Raiders Gungahlin Club, and refusing to leave the premises.

“About 3.10am on Monday, 16 September 2024, police responded to a request from a licenced premises regarding two men who were behaving aggressively, smashing glasses, and refusing to leave,” ACT Police said in a statement at the time.

“After engagement with police, the men left, however a short time later, re-entered the premises.

“A third member of the group escorted the two men out of the premises again, and they departed the location a short time later."

In a later statement obtained by The Canberra Times in October, it's understood verbal abuse and threats were allegedly made towards the police officers attending.

While Papalii is reportedly due to face court on February 6 over the incident where he is expected to plead not guilty, the report says there will be no issue with him heading to Las Vegas, with his visa being approved.

The court date comes just weeks before the squad are due to fly out for Las Vegas where they will clash with the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday, March 2, with the former Queensland Maroons State of Origin enforcer potentially heading into his final season as an NRL player.

That comes after he took up a player option for the 2025 campaign, with Papalii off-contract at the end of the coming season.