After back-to-back Queensland Cup premierships with Norths Devils, veteran NRL playmaker Tyrone Roberts is moving back to the Gold Coast to join the Burleigh Bears, preserving the remote possibility of an NRL return.

The 31-year-old made two appearances for the Brisbane Broncos in 2022 after starting the season on a train-and-trial contract thanks to his impressive performances for the Devils, starting the Round 15 contest against Melbourne.

But after struggling to maintain a place in Kevin Walters' set-up, Roberts has returned to the Gold Coast region – where he spent four years of his NRL career – to take up the opportunity with the Bears.

He previously made 59 appearances for the club during his previous stay, but after taking the field just three times for the Titans in 2020, his services were no longer required.

Roberts then moved to the Devils, where he impressed in the team's consecutive championship runs – but it wasn't enough to secure a regular place in the NRL.

Despite limited NRL opportunities in recent years, Roberts has 158 games of NRL experience and also enjoyed a 33-game stint with Warrington in the UK, helping the Wolves to the 2018 Super League Grand Final, where they were ultimately beaten by Wigan.

It's not known if Roberts will play any role for the Titans club in 2023, but his wealth of experience both as an NRL half and a key contributor to the club's culture could prove valuable for Justin Holbrook's team.

The Titans currently have three spots remaining in their 30-man roster.