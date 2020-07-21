Eels veteran Michael Jennings could become available to rival NRL clubs, according to a report by The Australian.

He has an option clause placed in his contract for next season yet to be activated, which effectively makes Jennings a free agent and available to talk to rival teams.

Canterbury are believed to be among the clubs interested.

Parramatta remain confident they will re-sign him and that his preference is to remain at the club.

The 32-year-old continues to produce solid performances for Parramatta, scoring seven tries in 10 games this season, including a double against Manly on Saturday.

Jennings has made 95 appearances for the Eels over the past five seasons.