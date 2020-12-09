The Indigenous and Maori All Stars will head to far North Queensland in 2021, with the clash set for Wednesday, February 20, per NRL.com.

Queensland Country Bank Stadium will host the double-header fixture, with the men’s and women’s sides set for sellout crowds in Townsville.

NRL boss Andrew Abdo expressed his excitement for the league and it’s rugby league fans from the north.

“I know this game will mean a lot to the local community,” he said.

“All Stars is an event like no other on our calendar. It brings people together and helps us celebrate First Nations people and rugby league’s incredible diversity.

“All Stars is more than a game, it’s a week of community engagement, education and cultural awareness. It means so much to our playing group and to the Australian Rugby League Commission.”

Katrina Fanning, ARL Indigenous Council chair, said the annual match has been a key component to the rugby league calendar.

“The All Stars concept has been such an important initiative since 2010,” Fanning said.

“It has changed lives from Gold Coast and Brisbane to Newcastle and Melbourne. It makes so much sense to include Townsville – an incredibly important rugby league region but also one with such strong links to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.”

Online voting will start in January to select the Indigenous and Maori team’s for 2021.