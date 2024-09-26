The NSWRL has announced that all three Grand Finals will be streamed live and free on 9Now from Commbank Stadium on Sunday, September 29.

These finals will determine the champions of the state's top competitions: The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup, the Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership, and the Jersey Flegg Cup (Under 21s).

In the Knock-On Effect NSW Cup Grand Final, the historic matchup between foundation clubs North Sydney Bears and Newtown Jets will take place.

This is the first time these two teams have faced off in a Grand Final since 1943, when the Jets triumphed 34-7 in front of 60,992 fans at the SCG.

The Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership will see the Newcastle Knights take on the Illawarra Steelers, while the Jersey Flegg Cup will feature a clash between the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

“The NSWRL Grand Final Day is always a tremendous occasion and I welcome the decision by 9Now to televise the deciders from three of our prestigious competitions,” NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden said to NSW media.

“This season was hard fought in The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup with the North Sydney Bears only claiming the Minor Premiership in the final round of the regular season. I am confident both foundation clubs will enjoy their fair share of support from their passionate fan bases which will only add to the atmosphere of the day.”

Simon Fordham, Head of Partnerships and Strategy at Nine Wide World of Sports, stated: “September is all about Footy Finals, and what better way to celebrate the pinnacle of the season than with the nostalgia of a Newtown Jets versus North Sydney Bears clash in The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup Grand Final. It's an exciting conclusion to what has been a highly competitive season.”

2024 NSWRL Grand Final day schedule:

11am: Jersey Flegg Cup

1pm: Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership

3pm: The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup