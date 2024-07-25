Wests Tigers forward Stefano Utoikamanu is reportedly set to kick a decision over his future down the road by at least a week.

It was reported earlier this week that the forward, who has clauses in his contract that allow him to leave the struggling joint venture at the end of the season, would decide on his future by Wednesday.

At that stage, it was understood both the Tigers and Melbourne Storm had made offers for his signature, with the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canberra Raiders also both previously interested, but then dropping out of the race.

But then it was revealed on Wednesday that a third club - later speculated to be the Canterbury Bulldogs - had made Utoikamanu an offer, with the forward likely to earn upwards of $800,000 per season when he does decide on his future.

That has seen Utoikamanu delay his decision, with AAP reporting that the call will now not come until at least after this weekend's game, with the Tigers scheduled to make a trip across the Tasman and clash with the New Zealand Warriors.

It's unclear at this stage who is the favourite for his signature, although it's believed it isn't completely out of the realms of possibility that he will remain with the joint venture heading into 2025.

That is, however, set against a backdrop of the Tigers desperately attempting to clean up their salary cap for the coming years so they can continue rebuilding the squad.

It put a cap on Utoikamanu's offer, and it's believed rival bids have blown the Tigers' contract offer out of the water.

If the Tigers do lose Utoikamanu, it's believed they will make a play for Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who appears to be on the outer at Melbourne and would only fall further down the pecking order if the club sign the Tigers' prop.