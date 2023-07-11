Wests Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu has revealed NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler told him he was being 'rested' from Game 3 of the State of Origin series.

Utoikamanu was called into the Blues squad to make his debut for Game 2 of the series, replacing the axed Tevita Pangai Junior.

In a game which saw odd use of the Blues' bench, Utoikamanu was given just 12 minutes to prove his worth, and continue the form displayed for the Wests Tigers which had shown him selected in the first place.

Instead of giving him another run in what will be a dead rubber to be played in Sydney on Wednesday night, Brad Fittler made seven changes to his team for the dead rubber.

Among them was the dropping of Utoikamanu.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said Fittler called him and said he was being rested.

“It was pretty disappointing I'm not in there,” Utoikamanu said.

“But I think naturally we lost the game, there's going to be people on the chopping block.

“He called me and said he's resting me this game. He's going in a different direction. I'm wishing the best for [Jacob] Saifiti [who is Utoikamanu's replacement] in the game.

“I was pretty confident going in there. I only got 12 minutes so I didn't get to do much out there. I feel like I did my job. It's good I got to go out there and experience what it's like to play State of Origin, that's where all the best players play.”

The reasoning from Fittler makes little to no sense given the long Origin camp that preceeds each game in the interstate arena.

Saifiti's selection was one of many that raised eyebrows when Fittler revealed his team for what could be his final Origin as coach, with Clint Gutherson also added to a small looking bench.

Utoikamanu, for his part, said that he'd be ready if he received another opportunity in the Origin arena and was disappointed with Game 2.

“I only got 12 minutes so I didn't get to prove that I deserve to be there,” Utoikamanu told reporters on Tuesday.

“But I'm ready for it if I get another experience. I'm definitely hungry to get back in there.”

Game 3 will be played on Wednesday evening, with kick-off set for 8:05pm (AEST).