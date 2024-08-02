Wests Tigers star prop Stefano Utoikamanu has finally confirmed his new club, with the Melbourne Storm capturing his signature for 2025 and beyond.

In what will be a three-year contract, the barnstorming prop who has experience at Origin level and has long been rated one of the best young forwards in the game, Utoikamanu will be locked in at the Storm until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

The move comes after Utoikamanu exercised clauses in his contract to negotiate for a move away from the struggling Wests Tigers, who could pick up their third straight wooden spoon this season.

Those clauses allowed the forward to move if the Tigers failed to make the finals this year, or if he didn't play in at least two State of Origin games.

Despite the Tigers making a competitive offer for the prop, he elected to move to the Storm where he will now play for the next three seasons.

“Stefano is an exciting young forward and also an impressive young man,” Storm General Manager Football, Frank Ponissi said in a club statement confirming his signature.

“I'm sure he's going to come with a working hard attitude and be ready for a big pre-season when he joins us later this year.

“We are excited to welcome Stefano and his family to the Club."

Utoikamanu is formerly a Parramatta junior, but made the switch to the Tigers four years ago and has gone on to play 73 NRL games since his debut in the 2020 season.

The Tigers confirmed recently Utoikamanu would be moving on, and he said after Thursday night's loss to the North Queensland Cowboys that it was the "hardest decision" he has had to make in his career so far.

"It's pretty tough. I'm not used to seeing my name in the media 24/7. It's just kind of made it hard for myself to find my stride in my footy and it's definitely been tough," Utoikamanu said.

"I love this club and I love everyone in it. I love all the boys and coaches, so it was probably the hardest decision I've had to make in my career so far.

"I'm disappointed that I had to leave, but I'm excited for what's coming.

"I think it's less about winning a comp and more about me getting to a new club and having to develop as a player. I've developed a fair bit and I feel like I have a lot more to give wherever I go next."

The 24-year-old's signature in Melbourne will leave tough questions for the club around the future of both Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Tui Kamikamica.

Both players have struggled for impact in 2024, with Asofa-Solomona in particular linked with a switch away from Victoria despite having years to run on his current contract.

The New Zealand international prop was reportedly identified almost immediately by the Tigers as a potential replacement for Utoikamanu.