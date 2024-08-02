Wests Tigers front-rower Stefano Utoikamanu has opened up about his decision to depart the club as the Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm vie for his signature.

Once touted as a future captain of the Tigers, Utoikamanu was faced with a cold reception from the Leichhardt Oval crowd on Thursday evening, days after the club announced he would no longer be there beyond the conclusion of this season.

Booed every time his name was mentioned on the loudspeaker, walked off the field, or when he received the ball, Utoikamanu seemed to be the future of the club but will now depart 12 months earlier than expected due to specific clauses in his contract.

Seventy-three matches into his NRL career (70 of those being with the Tigers), Utoikamanu has broken his silence on his exit from the club and admitted that "change is going to be good" for him.

"It's pretty tough. I'm not used to seeing my name in the media 24/7. It's just kind of made it hard for myself to find my stride in my footy and it's definitely been tough," Utoikamanu said.

"I love this club and I love everyone in it. I love all the boys and coaches, so it was probably the hardest decision I've had to make in my career so far.

"I'm disappointed that I had to leave, but I'm excited for what's coming.

"I think it's less about winning a comp and more about me getting to a new club and having to develop as a player. I've developed a fair bit and I feel like I have a lot more to give wherever I go next."

Confirmed to be leaving the Wests Tigers at the end of the season, the one-time NSW Blues representative didn't provide any hints on where he may end up but is set to make a formal decision either on Friday or the weekend.

Meeting with the Melbourne Storm twice, Craig Bellamy's side seems to be the frontrunner for his signature, but a move to the Canterbury Bulldogs will allow him to remain in Sydney and close to his family.

It is understood that both teams have tabled him a three-year contract, which will be worth considerably less than the $4 million five-year deal that the Wests Tigers offered to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

The race has been narrowed to these two clubs despite The Dolphins, Canberra Raiders, and St George Illawarra Dragons all showing interest in his services over the past month.

"I'll make a decision this weekend and I'm not too sure where I want to end up but I know that next place is the right place for me and my family," he added.

"We haven't really made a decision yet and everyone really knows about the two options I have. They both look really good for me and I'm just going to have to sit down and think about it."