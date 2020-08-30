SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 31: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm is tackled during the round 24 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Melbourne Storm at Lottoland on August 31, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Storm and Sea Eagles have confirmed their lineups for the match at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

2020-08-30T06:05:00ZSunshine Coast Stadium
MATCH CENTRE
1Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen
2Marion SeveMarion Seve
4Justin OlamJustin Olam
21Isaac LumelumeIsaac Lumelume
5Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9Cameron SmithCameron Smith
10Christian WelchChristian Welch
11Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
15Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
13N Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
 
14Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
17Darryn SchonigDarryn Schonig
19Chris LewisChris Lewis
20Albert VeteAlbert Vete
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Tevita FunaTevita Funa1
Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker3
Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate18
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick5
Cade CustCade Cust6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake8
Danny LeviDanny Levi9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau10
Joel ThompsonJoel Thompson11
Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic13
 
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski4
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker14
Sean KeppieSean Keppie16
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka17