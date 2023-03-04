BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 29: Josh Aloiai of the Sea Eagles is tackled during the round 24 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Moreton Daily Stadium on August 29, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

The Sea Eagles and Bulldogs have confirmed their lineups for the match at 4 Pines Park.

 2023-03-04T04:00:00Z 
$1.53
 
$2.50
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2023-03-04T04:00:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLManlyBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶   
1Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
3Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
5Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6Cooper JohnsCooper Johns
7Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
10Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
11Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
17Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
 INTERCHANGE
13Sean KeppieSean Keppie
14Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes
15Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
16Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
 RESERVES
22G. Chan Kum TongGordon Chan Kum Tong
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Hayze PerhamHayze Perham1
Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz2
Jake AverilloJake Averillo3
Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Matt BurtonMatt Burton6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan7
Max KingMax King8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney9
Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau11
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner12
Fa'amanu BrownFa'amanu Brown13
 INTERCHANGE
Jayden TannerJayden Tanner14
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell15
Franklin PeleFranklin Pele16
Jacob PrestonJacob Preston17
 RESERVES
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns19

The 2023 NRL Season is here and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!