AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 30: Joseph Manu of the Roosters during warmup prior to the round nine NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Sydney Roosters at Mt Smart Stadium on April 30, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

The Roosters and Warriors have confirmed their lineups for the match at Allianz Stadium.

 2023-03-11T04:00:00Z 
$1.24
 
$4.10
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2023-03-11T04:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLRoostersWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶   
1James TedescoJames Tedesco
2Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
4Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
6Luke KearyLuke Keary
7Sam WalkerSam Walker
8Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
9Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
10Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
11Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
12Nat ButcherNat Butcher
16Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
 INTERCHANGE
14Jake TurpinJake Turpin
15Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
17Terrell MayTerrell May
19Ben ThomasBen Thomas
 RESERVES
18Corey AllanCorey Allan
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad1
Edward KosiEdward Kosi2
Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya5
Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake8
Wayde EganWayde Egan9
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett10
Jackson FordJackson Ford11
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore12
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker14
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa15
Josh CurranJosh Curran16
Tom AleTom Ale17
 RESERVES
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen23

