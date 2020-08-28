The Roosters and Broncos have confirmed their lineups for the match at Sydney Cricket Ground.
2020-08-28T09:55:00Z
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Darius Boyd
|1
|Richie Kennar
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Jordan Kahu
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Sean O'Sullivan
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Joe Ofahengaue
|8
|Cory Paix
|9
|Rhys Kennedy
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Ben Te'o
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|Brodie Croft
|14
|Jordan Riki
|15
|Ethan Bullemor
|16
|Jamil Hopoate
|17