NRL Rd 1 - Dolphins v Roosters
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 05: Jamayne Isaako of the Dolphins is congratulated by team mates after scoring a try during the round one NRL match between the Dolphins and Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The Dolphins and Raiders have confirmed their lineups for the match at Kayo Stadium.

 2023-03-11T06:30:00Z 
Dolphins WON BY 6 POINTS
Kayo Stadium
DOL   
20
FT
14
   CBR
    #NRLDolphinsRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶   
1H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
4Brenko LeeBrenko Lee
5Tesi NiuTesi Niu
6Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
7Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan
8Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
11Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich
13Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
 INTERCHANGE
14Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
15Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
16Mason TeagueMason Teague
17Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe
 RESERVES
18Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris1
Nick CotricNick Cotric2
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko3
H. Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields4
Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate5
Jack WightonJack Wighton6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty7
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo8
Danny LeviDanny Levi9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine10
Hudson YoungHudson Young11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead12
C. Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling14
Ata MariotaAta Mariota15
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh16
Emre GulerEmre Guler17
 RESERVES
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley19

The 2023 NRL Season is here and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!