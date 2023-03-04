NRL Rd 2 - Cowboys v Raiders
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 19: Tom Dearden of the Cowboys in action during the round two NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Canberra Raiders at Qld Country Bank Stadium, on March 19, 2022, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

The Cowboys and Raiders have confirmed their lineups for the match at QLD Country Bank Stadium.

 2023-03-04T06:30:00Z 
$1.32
 
$3.40
QLD Country Bank Stadium
NQL   
 2023-03-04T06:30:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLCowboysRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶   
1Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
4Peta HikuPeta Hiku
5Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6Tom DeardenTom Dearden
7Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
9Reece RobsonReece Robson
10Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
11Coen HessCoen Hess
12Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai
13Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 INTERCHANGE
14Jake GranvilleJake Granville
15Griffin NeameGriffin Neame
16J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
17James TamouJames Tamou
 RESERVES
18Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris1
Nick CotricNick Cotric2
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko3
H. Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields4
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana5
Jack WightonJack Wighton6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty7
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo8
Danny LeviDanny Levi9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine10
Hudson YoungHudson Young11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead12
C. Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling14
Ata MariotaAta Mariota15
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh16
Emre GulerEmre Guler17
 RESERVES
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley19

The 2023 NRL Season is here and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!