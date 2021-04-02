The Bulldogs and Rabbitohs have confirmed their lineups for the match at Stadium Australia.
|1
|Nick Meaney
|2
|Corey Allan
|3
|Will Hopoate
|4
|Nick Cotric
|5
|Tui Katoa
|6
|Lachlan Lewis
|7
|Kyle Flanagan
|8
|Dylan Napa
|9
|Sione Katoa
|10
|Jack Hetherington
|11
|Adam Elliott
|12
|Corey Waddell
|13
|Renouf Atoni
|14
|Jackson Topine
|15
|Dean Britt
|16
|Joe Stimson
|17
|Ofahiki Ogden
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Josh Mansour
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Thomas Burgess
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Tevita Tatola
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|Jaydn Su'a
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|Benji Marshall
|14
|Mark Nicholls
|15
|Patrick Mago
|16
|Jai Arrow
|17