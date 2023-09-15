After reports emerged that Wests Tigers forward Alex Seyfarth would find a new home at another club, there has been an update on his situation for next season.

Off-contract at the Tigers at the end of this season, it was understood he had been told that he wouldn't be retained into next season and would need to find a new home if he wanted to remain in the NRL, per the Herald.

News Corp has now reported that Seyfarth is on the verge of re-committing with the Wests Tigers and will ink a two-year deal to remain at the club.

This updated news comes after he was linked with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, who had a very strong interest in recruiting him.

Seyfarth has appeared in 14 games this season under Tim Sheens, but they have all come off the interchange bench, and on only one occasion has the forward played more than 40 minutes.

The news comes after cult favourite Alex Twal was granted permission by the club to explore his options for next season despite being contracted until the end of the 2024 season.

One of the current longest-serving players at the club, alongside winger David Nofoaluma, Twal's future is currently up in the air after it was reported on Thursday that the Tigers won't stand in his way if he can find a long-term NRL deal at another club.

Despite being a mainstay in the team, coming off the interchange bench and making an impact in limited minutes, the Lebanese international could be set to make way for the younger forwards at the Tigers, such as Brandon Tumeth, Justin Matamua, Fonua Pole, and Samuela Fainu.