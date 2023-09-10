The Penrith Panthers have wasted no time rubbing a big win over the New Zealand Warriors in, mocking their qualifying opponents on social media following the game.

The Warriors, who have had an incredible run to the finals and captured the imagination and hearts of an entire nation, as well as a fair chunk of Australia's finals bandwagon, have become fan favourites.

"Up the Wahs", an expression which was put into the public limelight by a Shaun Johnson interview following a victory over the Cronulla Sharks in the Shire earlier this year, has caught on like wildfire.

Songs have been written, players have mentioned it, and even American basketball coach Steve Kerr was picked up using the expression at the World Cup.

But the Panthers wasted no time creating their own version of the expression following Saturday afternoon's 32 points to 6 victory over the Warriors at the foot of the mountains in a qualifying final.

The official club social media accounts used "Up the Pahs" in posting their team song from the dressing sheds after the victory.

Meanwhile, star five-eighth Jarome Luai also took to his Instagram, posting the Panthers official fulltime scoreline graphic and captioning it with "Up the Pahs".

The move to use "Up the Pahs" drew the ire of Warriors and rugby league fans across social media.

"So hard to figure out why people think the Panthers are arrogant," one wrote.

"As a Warriors fan, I've admired your team the past three seasons, but this is really poor. Rubbing it in when the team you played played without either of its regular halves from the past 12 weeks.. real classy. Congrats on the well deserved win, but now I hope you get rolled," another wrote.

Panthers went into bat for their own club suggesting there was nothing wrong with poking a bit of fun after a big win.

The game saw the Panthers dominant from start to finish against the Shaun Johnson-less Warriors, with Nathan Cleary conducting his side to a 20-0 lead at halftime that was never challenged.

The Warriors will now need to back up next week at home with a semi-final to be played against the winner of Sunday's clash between the Newcastle Knights and Canberra Raiders.

The Panthers, on the other hand, will clash with the winner of the semi-final between the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters next week in the NRL preliminary finals. Should Penrith qualify for the grand final, it will be their fourth in a row, with a chance at the three-peat well and truly alive.