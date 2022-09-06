The Brisbane Broncos have decided to grant five-eighth Tyson Gamble an early release from his contract, ensuring the 26-year-old can accelerate his move to the Newcastle Knights.

The decision comes just days after a video was released of Gamble talking about the Broncos, claiming that teammates were more inclined to listen to star half Adam Reynolds over coach Kevin Walters, claiming the game had changed a lot from when the Broncos coach used to play.

Though the video was over a month old and both Gamble and Walters have since addressed the issue, it’s hard to believe the fallout from the incident had no role to play in Gamble’s early release.

The Broncos announced the decision with a succinct, two-sentence release.

“The Broncos have granted Tyson Gamble a release from his contract with the club.

“The Broncos were happy to facilitate the request and wish Tyson all the best in the future.”

Within an hour, Newcastle confirmed that Gamble would be arriving early, with new Knights Director of Football Peter Parr welcoming the new recruit.

“Tyson is a tough, tenacious competitor,” Parr said in a release.

“His addition to our squad adds depth to our halves, which is a key objective for us.

“We like his durability and desire to be involved in every contest. We are pleased to secure his signature.”

Gamble will head to Newcastle to undertake his first pre-season at the club when he completes annual leave.

He played just 23 games for the Broncos across three seasons at Red Hill after falling down the pecking order following the arrival of Adam Reynolds and the rapid rise of Ezra Mam.