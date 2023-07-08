The U18 Australian Schoolgirls team was officially announced after the ASSRL National Championships concluded on Friday.

In the maiden year of the competition, Kayo Stadium hosted teams from NSW Combined High Schools, NSW Combined Catholic Colleges, NSW Combines Independent Schools, Queensland Representative Secondary Schools, ACT, Victoria, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

The Championship Final saw NSW Combined High Schools walk away as the maiden winners defeating Queensland Representative Secondary Schools 36-8.

U18 Australian Schoolgirls Team

1. Kayla Henderson (Crestwood High School, Baulkham, NSW)

2. Caley Tallon-Henniker (Figtree High School, Figtree, NSW)

3. Indies Bostock (Warilla High School, Barrack Heights)

4. Ebony Raftstrand-Smith (Keebra Park State High School, Southport, QLD)

5. Mercedez Taulelei-Siala (Marsden State High School, Waterford West, QLD)

6. Evie McGrath (St Mary Star of The Sea, Wollongong, NSW)

7. Kasey Reh (Figtree High School, Figtree, NSW)

8. Malaela Su'a (Mabel Park State High School, Slacks Creek, QLD)

9. Nadia Windleborn (Merrimac State High School, Mermaid Waters, QLD)

10. Armani-Lea Auvae (Murrumba State Secondary College, QLD)

11. Aliyh Nasio (Kingswood High School, Kingswood, NSW)

12. Charlotte Basham (Illawarra Sports High School, Berkley, NSW)

13, Tavarna Papalii (Keebra Park State High School, Southport, QLD)

14. India Seeto (Marsden State High School, Waterford West, QLD)

15. Tess McWilliams (MacKillop College, Port Macquarie, NSW)

16. Alice Shannon (Mabel Park State High School, Slacks Creek, QLD)

17. Reegan Hicks (Australian Christian College Moreton, Caboolture, QLD)

18. Evie Jones (St Joesph's High School, Aberdeen, NSW)