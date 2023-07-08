The 2023 U18 Australian Schoolboys team has been announced after the conclusion of the ASSRL National Championships.

The Australian Schoolboys team was named after a big week of competition at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, which saw the best young rugby league players compete against each other.

Throughout the week, players competed from the NSW Combined High Schools, NSW Combined Catholic Colleges, NSW Combined Independent Schools, Queensland Secondary Schools, ACT and Combined Affiliated States.

NSW Combined High Schools would end up taking the title after defeating NSW Combined Catholic Colleges 40-10 in the Championship Final.

U18 Australian Schoolboys Team

1. Matua Brown (The Cathedral College, Rockhampton, QLD)

2. Luke Laulilii (Westfieds Sports High School, Fairfield, NSW)

3. Logan Aoake (St Francis Xavier's College, Hamilton, NSW)

4. Wilson Decourcey (Patrician Brothers' College, Blacktown, NSW)

5. Nikora Williams (Endeavour Sports High School, Caringbah, NSW)

6. Lachlan Galvin (Westfieds Sports High School, Fairfield, NSW)

7. Riley Pollard (St Dominic's College, Kingswood, NSW)

8. Kaiden Lahrs (Kirwan State High School, Townsville, QLD)

9. Xavier Caccitotti (Erindale College, Wanniassa, ACT)

10. De La Salle Va'a (Marcellin College, Randwick, NSW)

11. Jeziah Funa-iuta (Patrician Brothers' College, Fairfield, NSW)

12. Jacob Halangahu (Patrician Brothers' College, Blacktown, NSW)

13. Finau Latu (Patrician Brothers' College, Blacktown, NSW)

14. Heath Mason (St Gregory's College, Gregory Hills, NSW)

15. Cody Hopwood (All Saint's College, Maitland, NSW)

16. Loko Pasifiki-Tonga (Endeavour Sports High School, Caringbah, NSW)

17. Logan Spinks (Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School, Tamworth, NSW)

18. John Fineanganofo (Redcliffe State High School, Redcliffe, QLD)