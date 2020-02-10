Gold Coast Titans utility Tyrone Peachey has declared the 2019 season as the toughest of his career.

The 28-year was close to leaving the Titans at the end of the season after a disappointing campaign both from the club’s perspective and a personal standpoint.

Gold Coast endured a tough year, sacking coach Garth Brenan halfway through the season on their way to the wooden spoon.

“It was definitely a down year, probably the toughest season I’ve had in first grade,” he told NRL.com.

“Definitely did learn a lot, grew from that. The Titans supported me all the way through it. I kind of owe it to them to have a good year, definitely looking forward to it.”

However, sights are set high for 2020, according to Peachey, who has just welcomed a baby girl into the world with his partner.

“It’s been a good year. New coach, we’ve just had another little girl, she’s born on the Gold Coast. That’s something special to me.

“Hopefully we have a big year and do something special.

When asked by NRL.com what his goals are for 2020, Peachey jokingly responded: “Probably not get the wooden spoon again.”

He continued: “Top eight is always a goal, we just want to take it week by week and hopefully improve every game and try to do better than what we did last year.”