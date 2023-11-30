Two-time Dally M Centre of the Year and former NRL player Joseph Leilua has returned to Australia after a stint overseas and has signed with an Australian club.

After last playing in the RFL Championship with the Featherstone Rovers - the second-tier of the English Super League - Leilua has decided to continue his career, signing a new contract with Australian club Dapto Canaries.

The Canaries are a 112-year-old club and compete in the Illawarra Cup competition. The 31-year-old will add a wealth of experience and skill to the club.

Making his debut in 2010 with the Sydney Roosters, he would go on to play 225 NRL career games across 11 seasons for the Roosters, Newcastle Knights, Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers - scoring 330 points (95 tries).

He also managed to represent Samoa on 15 occasions, including two World Cup tournaments.

During his time at the Canberra Raiders, he found the most success and became a two-time Dally M Centre of the Year in 2016 and 2018 after finding career-best form for the Green Machine.

“On behalf of the Dapto Rugby League Football Club, we would like to welcome Joseph BJ Leilua to the club for the upcoming 2024 competition," the club posted on social media.

“BJ will be bringing a wealth of knowledge to the club with over 200 NRL games and 15 internationals for Samoa.”