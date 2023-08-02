Western Australia and South Australia are reportedly both preparing bids to snare NRL magic round from Brisbane in 2025.

Brisbane holds the rights to the NRL's showpiece regular season event for just one more season, having hosted every edition of magic round successfully so far.

The NRL indicated when they originally announced the magic round concept that it wouldn't be locked into Brisbane forever though, with the game keen to use it as a vehicle for expansion.

State governments are also keen to get a piece of the pie, with proof in the pudding over the opening years of the concept that people will travel for the once-a-year event.

It led to NRL CEO Andrew Abdo and Australian Rugby League Chairman Peter V'Landys both expressing that they could look at options to shift magic round if bids come in for 2025.

One of those bids at the time was floated as New Zealand, with Auckland the most likely destination, but now The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that the Western Australian and South Australian governments will make bids to snare the round from 2025 onwards.

The Queensland state government, who have hosted virtually sell-outs for every day of the concept to date, are not keen to lose magic round.

The report indicates Queensland have an estimated economic impact of about $28 million with each holding of the event.

It's understood the Perth bid hinges on the fact they are in the running to become the 18th team in the NRL, while the Adelaide bid could draw on the fact the state hosted the AFL's first-ever Gather Round last year with great success.

The biggest drawback to the concept heading across the country however could well be the distance travelled, and the fact that both states would be relying on oval venues.

Fan experience differs greatly from rectangular venues - of which Suncorp Stadium is one of the best in the country - to oval venues such as the Adelaide Oval and Perth's Optus Stadium.

Fans have been forced to have a taste of that in recent weeks, with the Sydney Football Stadium, Accor Stadium, Suncorp Stadium and AAMI Park in Melbourne out of action for the women's FIFA World Cup.

All of the Sydney Cricket Ground, the Gabba and Marvel Stadium at Docklands in Melbourne have been used as oval venues to fill the gap, and it has left fans with mixed reviews at best.

Whether fans would then be willing to travel across the country for the gathering of rugby league at an oval venue remains to be seen.