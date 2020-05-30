Sydney Roosters forwards Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Victor Radley have both been charged by the NRL Match Review Committee following the Round 3 match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Waerea-Hargreaves received a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle after an incident with Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston in the 53rd minute.

An early guilty plea will result in a monetary fine of $1,600.

Victor Radley was charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Throw for an incident that occurred in the 39th minute on Rabbitohs player Dane Gagai.

Radley will be suspended for one match regardless of an early guilty plea.