SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Referee Ashley Klein places Jared Waerea-Hargreaves of the Roosters on report during the round 25 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium on September 05, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Sydney Roosters forwards Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Victor Radley have both been charged by the NRL Match Review Committee following the  Round 3 match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Waerea-Hargreaves received a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle after an incident with Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston in the 53rd minute.

An early guilty plea will result in a monetary fine of $1,600.

Victor Radley was charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Throw for an incident that occurred in the 39th minute on Rabbitohs player Dane Gagai.

Radley will be suspended for one match regardless of an early guilty plea.