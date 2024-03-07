The NRL's match review committee have confirmed Grade 1 dangerous contact charges for Canberra Raiders' forwards Hudson Young and Emre Guler.

Young was sin binned for an offence during the first half which saw him make late and dangerous contact with Newcastle Knights star fullback and 2023 Dally M Medal winner Kalyn Ponga.

The Newcastle fullback, who made a break, had passed the ball after evading a tackle when he was hit dangerously by Young who raised his forearm into Ponga.

Ponga hit the ground hard, but was not taken from the field for a head injury assessment.

It was thought Young may have received a Grade 2 or 3 offence, leaving him suspended next weekend, but instead, the match review committee have only levelled a Grade 1 offence against the edge forward despite the fact he was sent to the sin bin.

It means Young, who has no offences on his rolling 12-month NRL judiciary record, can accept an early guilty plea and pay a $750 fine, or $1000 if he fights and is found guilty.

Guler was hit with the same charge for a hip drop tackle on Knights' edge forward Dylan Lucas during the 30th minute of Canberra's win.

Lucas, who was in immediate discomfort around his knee after the tackle, managed to stay on the field, while Guler was put on report for the tackle.

Given he has an offence on his record, Guler will pay a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

The Raiders having both players available next week serves as a boost for the club given they are without fellow forwards Elliott Whitehead (injury) and Corey Horsburgh (suspension) over the opening weeks of the season, with Canberra to face the Wests Tigers in Round 2 on Saturday afternoon at home.