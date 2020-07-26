Gold Coast forward Bryce Cartwright is on the verge of quitting the Titans to return to Sydney according to News Corp.
Cartwright was an omission from the Titans team last week and will once again not play against the Panthers this week as he returned to Sydney for personal reasons.
Cartwright has 18 months left on his current deal but is believed to be weighing up whether to take an indefinite break from the game or request a move to another NRL club.
According to NRL.com, the Titans are also close to finalising an early release for Shannon Boyd from the final two-and-a-half years of his contract as he looks to return to his family’s farming business in rural NSW.
The Titans will free up more than $1 million in their salary cap next season once they complete the deals.
With Ryan James (700k), Shannon Boyd (600k), Bryce Cartwright (600k), Nathan Peats (600k) and Kevin Proctor (550k) all coming off contract or leaving the titans will free up a huge amount of money.
Ash Taylor (1m) his deal expires end of next season also which will free up money next season.
Wouldn’t be surprised if the Titans followed up the David Fifita signing with another huge deal. I’d suggest swapping Jarrod Wallace for John Asiata. I’d also look at Corey Norman, who goes off contract end of next season.
Lastly Brisbane again have lots of young talent off contract next season, Tom Deardon, Tesi Niu and Xavier Coates. Plus Queensland talent like Billy Walters, Lachlan Lewis and Corey Allen.
Titans next season (with lots of cash to spend)
1. Brimson
2. Thompson
3. Kelly
4. Peachey
5. Sami
6. Norman
7. Fogarty
8. Fotuaika
9. Clark
10. Ese’ese
11. Fifita
12. Tino
13. Asiata
14. Boyd
15. Lisone
16. Hipgrave
17. Jollife