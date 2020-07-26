Gold Coast forward Bryce Cartwright is on the verge of quitting the Titans to return to Sydney according to News Corp.

Cartwright was an omission from the Titans team last week and will once again not play against the Panthers this week as he returned to Sydney for personal reasons.

Cartwright has 18 months left on his current deal but is believed to be weighing up whether to take an indefinite break from the game or request a move to another NRL club.

According to NRL.com, the Titans are also close to finalising an early release for Shannon Boyd from the final two-and-a-half years of his contract as he looks to return to his family’s farming business in rural NSW.

The Titans will free up more than $1 million in their salary cap next season once they complete the deals.