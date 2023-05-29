Tolutau Koula and Phoenix Crossland have both been charged by the NRL's match review committee after the Newcastle Knights' win over the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Manly centre Koula may have been lucky to escape with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge after flattening Knights' fullback Kalyn Ponga.

Ponga luckily got straight back to his feet given his previous history with concussions after Koula's shoulder appeared to make direct contact with the area above Ponga's chest.

Koula was placed on report and sent to the sin bin for the shot.

"There is high contact. It's on report and in the bin," referee Peter Gough said after a review from bunker official Grant Atkins.

The centre, who has now recorded the first offence on his rolling 12-month record, will pay a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses fighting the charge.

The Knights, who outplayed the Sea Eagles throughout the contest, have received a charge for utility and starting dummy half Phoenix Crossland.

The Grade 1 dangerous contact charge, which came just minutes after Koula had been sent to the sin bin for flattening Ponga, was not penalised or placed on report on-field at the time with referee Peter Gough not picking up the incident against Manly second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu.

Zero Tackle, on review, understand the incident was a hip drop style tackle. Olakau'atu was slow back to his feet but managed to play the ball without the game stopping - Crossland had grabbed onto his hips and fallen onto the back of his legs.

The tackle was reviewed as a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge against Crossland, who, with two offences now on his rolling 12-month record, will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea or $2500 if he fights and loses.

Both players will need to elect whether to plead guilty or head to the judiciary by midday on Tuesday.