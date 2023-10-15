Two NRLW players have been charged following the clash between the Australian Jillaroos and New Zealand Kiwi Ferns last weekend.

The two individuals that were charged are Kiwi Ferns winger Annessa Biddle (Cronulla Sharks NRLW) and Jillaroos back Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans NRLW).

The match review committee cited Biddle following an incident on playmaker Ali Brigginshaw. An incident that saw her sent to the sin bin in the final minute of the match. Subsequently, she has been charged with a Grade One Dangerous Throw.

This means that she faces a one-match suspension if she accepts an early guilty plea or a two-match ban if she chooses to fight the charge and is unsuccessful.

On the other hand, Jillaroos back Jaime Chapman was charged with Dangerous Contact but will only receive a warning if she enters an early guilty plea.

Should she elect to fight the charge and be found guilty at the hearing, she will miss the Jillaroos' next match against the Kiwi Ferns on Saturday, October 28.

Gold Coast Titans NRLW and Kiwi Ferns star lock Georgia Hale was also placed on report during the game; however, she was not charged.

In other news from the international games on the weekend, Samoa fullback Destiny Mino-Sinapati has been taken for scans for a suspected facial fracture.

She endured the injury in the 15th minute of the game during Sunday's Pacific Championships match against Fiji.

It is more bad news for the Gold Coast Titans NRLW back as it comes after she was ruled out late in the NRLW Grand Final against the Newcastle Knights NRLW, having failed a HIA.