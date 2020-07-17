Former Ipswich premiership-winning duo Ben and Shane Walker have emerged as candidates for the Warriors vacant coaching position.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George confirmed that the club have interviewed the duo.

Todd Payten is currently the interim coach, but it is the Walker brothers who have entered into serious contention.

The Walker brothers coached at Ipswich for nine years, which includes turning the club from wooden spooners in 2010 to Intrust Super Cup grand final winners in 2015, before opting to stand down at the end of last year to focus on business opportunities.

Although the Walker brothers stood down from coaching, they have not given up hope of coaching in the NRL, and the Warriors could be the break they have been searching for.

“They have expressed their interest and we’ve had initial discussions with them,” George told NRL.com

“They are absolutely in the picture for us looking for a coach, or coaches in their case.

“We are exploring every avenue to underpin our future success and the Walkers could certainly be a part of our future.

“I will say this — the Walkers are not without a chance. I spoke to Ben Walker again on Tuesday so they are right in the mix.”

The Walker brothers played 285 NRL games between them during their careers. Ben played 135 games at Brisbane, Northern Eagles, Manly and Souths, while Shane played 150 matches at both the Broncos and Rabbitohs.

The duo were interviewed for the Gold Coast job in 2018, but weren’t selected in favour of Garth Brennan.

George is interested in the Walkers’ coaching methods and believes it could be the change the Warriors are looking for.

“They are terrific guys and I am really interested in their model and their methodology around coaching,” he said.

“As I said to Ben Walker the other day, we are not scared to look at any option in regards to making the footy club better.

“I don’t care how left-field some people think they are as coaches or whether they are non-traditional.

“They are ambitious and excitable with their attitude towards football and it would rub off on the Warriors players and staff that would work around them.

“They would bring a lot to any organisation. Toddy Payten is doing a tremendous job but the Walkers are certainly a part of the process we are undertaking.”