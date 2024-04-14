The Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles are set to join the race for Brisbane Broncos' star Kotoni Staggs.

The centre might not be off-contract until the end of 2025 and as a result unable to negotiate until November 1 this year, but it hasn't stopped speculation he will be chased hard come that date.

Brisbane undoubtedly would like to lock Staggs up before November 1, but that is no guarantee.

Kevin Walters' club are in a salary cap crunch, having re-signed Payne Haas and Ezra Mam as well as second-rowers Jordan Riki and Brendan Piakura in recent times, while they also have the likes of Patrick Carrigan and Deine Mariner on long-term contracts.

The other issue for Brisbane in the coming weeks and months is locking down the future of star Queensland State of Origin fullback Reece Walsh, who like Staggs, is off-contract at the end of 2025.

It's believed he won't get to the November 1 deadline, with Walsh reportedly already agreeing to terms on a deal believed to be worth more than $1 million per season.

It's unclear what the Broncos would have to pay to keep Staggs, but it's likely to be more than they can afford, with News Corp reporting the Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles will show interest.

The Roosters will lose Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii from their backline at the end of this year, while Daniel Tupou's potential retirement is also lingering.

Billy Smith will come straight into the best 17 as one of the outside backs, but with precious little left on the market for 2024, it may be a case of waiting a year for a star replacement such as Staggs.

Manly, meanwhile, are likely to shed Josh Schuster from their roster in the near future and have major questions around their outside back line up moving forward.

The other club believed to be in the mix for the star centre is the Dolphins, however, reports there are now mixed with some suggestions they will pull out of the race, having already signed Herbie Farnworth from the Broncos at the end of 2023 and having an abundance of other backline players currently fighting for minutes.

Staggs' preference over his next contract is unknown.